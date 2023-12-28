We may have some slick spots

By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Light snow will fall but we should not see much accumulation
QUINCY (WGEM) - That little bit of wintry mix that we had Wednesday; believe it or not caused some people some travel troubles. A few bridges and overpasses were iced over. We may have that same experience as we run through the overnight hours into Friday morning. I would expect to see road crews out salting, bridges overpasses, and highway on-ramps and off-ramps.

Temps will be close to freezing through the early Friday morning
Sometimes we all get wrapped up around the amount of snow, that we are receiving instead of taking caution, even with the smallest amounts of wintry weather. We do not expect much accumulation even on grassy surfaces. Possibly an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces like your deck or the top of your car. Roadways should remain relatively safe except for bridges and overpasses. Our temperatures during the overnight hours will stay fairly flat and right around the freezing mark. Once we get through Friday morning, we are expecting a very dry and seasonable forecast. High temperatures through the weekend and the first week of 2024 should be in the mid-30s to near 40.

