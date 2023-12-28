Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

