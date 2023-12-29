Adams County Veterans Assistance Commission appoint superintendent

QUINCY (WGEM) - Just over 5,000 veterans live within Adams County and local retired military members say the establishment of the Veteran Assistance Commission earlier this year was a welcome step towards helping every veteran get the benefits they have earned. Now, under new leadership, they hope to do just that.

The VAC announced that Army Veteran Paul Havermale will be stepping into the role as superintendent.

In September, the Adam’s County Board unanimously approved $353,000 for the commission. They have been looking to hire a superintendent to look over the day-to-day operation since. Now, with the addition of Havermale, they hope to become a one-stop-shop for all veterans.

Havermale started as a volunteer, using his background in city government to help with policy advising.

“I’d been with the city council for a number of years and kind of spoke the language of local government,” Havermale said.

When the job of superintendent opened back in November, Havermale applied.

Richard Elsenpeter, Vice Chair for the VAC, says with Havermale’s leadership, the VAC can fill the gaps where individual resources may fall short.

“Well, we see there are holes in the system. We want to plug those holes, so anything that we see is a problem, that is an issue, and we can be more nimble, we can be more direct, we can go ahead help veterans in a much faster pace.” Elsenpeter said.

Elsenpeter and Havermale say the VAC is not attempting to undermine the work other veteran organizations have already done, but instead, build upon and help connect them.

“We hope to be kind of the, I don’t know if you want to say traffic cop or Hub for everything veteran in Adams County” Havermale shared.

He said with Veterans leading the commission, he hopes to attract retired military members who may be apprehensive to reach out.

“Veterans that have some issues or have some ghosts or demons in their past won’t want to talk to somebody that doesn’t have at least some shared experience or some commonality of terminology,” Havermale said. “The benefits and the help that we’re here to offer is something that frankly your city, county, state, and federal government owe you.”

Havermale officially starts with the VAC on Jan. 1.

One of the first things on the agenda is to secure an office space and contact information.

