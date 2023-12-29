Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 29, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Addiley Schmidt
Jacob Tenktank
Dawson Tenktank
Charlotte Phillips
Kenny Myers Jr.
Knoxleigh Goodwin
Tammy Merritt
Ella Tippey
Holly Ehmen
Susan Manker
Brenda Lee Rankin
Sebby Nebe
Lisa Smith
Mary Lazzeri
Louis Pogue
Marilyn Walton
Clyde Penrod
Lauren Reed
Randy & Vickie Allen
Alan & Susie Kill
Steve & Sharon Wittler
Matt & Holly Ehmen
Alvin & Patty Hall
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.