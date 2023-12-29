Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 29, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Addiley Schmidt

Jacob Tenktank

Dawson Tenktank

Charlotte Phillips

Kenny Myers Jr.

Knoxleigh Goodwin

Tammy Merritt

Ella Tippey

Holly Ehmen

Susan Manker

Brenda Lee Rankin

Sebby Nebe

Lisa Smith

Mary Lazzeri

Louis Pogue

Marilyn Walton

Clyde Penrod

Lauren Reed

Randy & Vickie Allen

Alan & Susie Kill

Steve & Sharon Wittler

Matt & Holly Ehmen

Alvin & Patty Hall

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.