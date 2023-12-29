Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 30, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kaitlyn Shanks

Robin Downs

Sherrill Smyser

Elliot Kramer

Heather Harris

Tom Bunge

Kase Huckey

Aaron Stamper

Judy Raithel

Rich Lazzeri

Airabella Stark

Taschana Taylor

John Davis

Matthew Davis

Chuck Becker

Charles Benham

Charles Emory

Nancy Leigh

Carol Lester

Mary Waldo

Nick Boland

Joann Eversden

Matt Pflug

Rychilyn Peikett

Harley Hargrove

Steve & Susie Schoonover

Randy and Laura Peterson

Ken & Deanna Miller

DeWayne & Karen White

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.