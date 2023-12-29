Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 30, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kaitlyn Shanks

Robin Downs

Sherrill Smyser

Elliot Kramer

Heather Harris

Tom Bunge

Kase Huckey

Aaron Stamper

Judy Raithel

Rich Lazzeri

Airabella Stark

Taschana Taylor

John Davis

Matthew Davis

Chuck Becker

Charles Benham

Charles Emory

Nancy Leigh

Carol Lester

Mary Waldo

Nick Boland

Joann Eversden

Matt Pflug

Rychilyn Peikett

Harley Hargrove

Steve & Susie Schoonover

Randy and Laura Peterson

Ken & Deanna Miller

DeWayne & Karen White

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 29, 2023

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 29, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 29, 2023

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 28, 2023

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 28, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 28, 2023

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 28, 2023

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 27, 2023

Updated: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 27, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 27, 2023

Updated: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 27, 2023

Updated: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 26, 2023

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 26, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 25, 2023

Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 25, 2023.