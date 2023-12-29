Clipper system zipping through the area

We will finally see some sun on Saturday (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a pretty dry-looking forecast for the next 7 to 10 days. There’s a little if any chance of snow or rain. What we do have is a quick-moving clipper system that is running out of Manitoba Canada. So, this is not an Alberta clipper it’s more of a Manitoba clipper. What does that mean for us? Well, it means that we will have a very limited potential for a couple of snow flurries on Sunday. But we will also have a little bit of a cool down. Nothing arctic but temperatures drop down to near normal for a daytime high on Sunday in the mid-30s. We will break through and start off the new year with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and as you can see from the forecast graph, the temperatures will moderate upward into the low 40s.

A few dips in the high temp forecast but nothing crazy (Brian Inman)

Another quick-moving clipper system will ride through the area on Thursday and once again it looks like it will be mostly dry with just a little dip in temperatures. If we extend the forecast out through the second week of January, we are seeing some indications that there’s a bit of colder air that slips in around the 10th of January through the 13th of January. Where we may see temperatures in the overnights drop down into the mid to upper teens. but I still don’t see any single digits or an Arctic outbreak showing up on the horizon.

