Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

The family members were identified as Teena Kamal, 54; Rakesh Kamal, 57; and Ariana Kamal, an 18-year-old Middlebury College student, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference Friday.

Morrissey said that a gun was found by Rakesh Kamal’s body, but added that the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to the deaths.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Investigators processed the crime scene through much of the night, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

428 Maine Street, Quincy.
428 Maine St. owner committed to new business in Quincy
Overnight burglary at the Encore Emporium
Overnight burglary at The Encore Emporium results in missing coin collection worth thousands of dollars
The new facility will have nine different play areas including a tiny town, an art area and a...
Quincy Children’s Museum to move to a new facility in downtown Quincy
Quincy Plan Commission discuss nightclub at 428 Maine.
Quincy Plan Commission denies request for special permit for nightclub

Latest News

The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on...
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
A man was saved because another member of Soul Fighters gym in Tempe, Joseph Miller, is a...
Jiu-jitsu students save man’s life when he collapses during training
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
The celebration remains a target for terrorists and extremists. (Source:...
New York beefs up security ahead of New Year's Eve celebration