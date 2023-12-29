Hospital report: December 29, 2023

Deaths:

There are deaths to report today.

Births:

Tad and Alason Peter of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Jesse Knisley and Tara Pruett of Kahoka, Mo, welcomed a girl.

kyle Mabie and Tabitha Sparks of Durham, Mo, welcomed a boy.

Tyler and Abigail Marquess of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Josh and Sherene Inghram of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Rachel and Victor Laks of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Emily and Brian Barrick of Bethel, MO, welcomed a boy.

Destiny Charleston and Charles West of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

Morgun Jones and Matthew Kay of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Carla and Kurt Snider of Shelbina, MO, welcomed a boy.

Ashley Robertson and Brett Goodwin of Palmyra welcomed a boy,

Kari Beaver and Donald Fuller III of Monroe City welcomed a girl.

Alisha and Zachery Foster of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Eulynn and Levi Keller of Shelbina welcomed a boy.

Peyton Hamrick and Colten Goode of Palmyra welcomed a boy.

Haley and Samuel Dominguez of Foley, MO, welcomed a girl.

Mackayla Painter and Dylan Holland of Monroe City welcomed a girl.

Brady and Mitchell Schmidt of Shelbyville, MO, welcomed a girl.

