Hospital report: December 29, 2023
Deaths:
There are deaths to report today.
Births:
Tad and Alason Peter of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Jesse Knisley and Tara Pruett of Kahoka, Mo, welcomed a girl.
kyle Mabie and Tabitha Sparks of Durham, Mo, welcomed a boy.
Tyler and Abigail Marquess of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Josh and Sherene Inghram of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Rachel and Victor Laks of Hannibal welcomed a boy.
Emily and Brian Barrick of Bethel, MO, welcomed a boy.
Destiny Charleston and Charles West of Palmyra welcomed a girl.
Morgun Jones and Matthew Kay of Hannibal welcomed a girl.
Carla and Kurt Snider of Shelbina, MO, welcomed a boy.
Ashley Robertson and Brett Goodwin of Palmyra welcomed a boy,
Kari Beaver and Donald Fuller III of Monroe City welcomed a girl.
Alisha and Zachery Foster of Hannibal welcomed a girl.
Eulynn and Levi Keller of Shelbina welcomed a boy.
Peyton Hamrick and Colten Goode of Palmyra welcomed a boy.
Haley and Samuel Dominguez of Foley, MO, welcomed a girl.
Mackayla Painter and Dylan Holland of Monroe City welcomed a girl.
Brady and Mitchell Schmidt of Shelbyville, MO, welcomed a girl.
