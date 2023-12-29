Lewis Co. officials worried about lack of teacher candidates

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) - Lewis County C-1 School District Superintendent John French says despite steps taken in Missouri address the teacher shortage, schools still struggle to attract talent, which makes him nervous heading into the new year.

He said measure from the state include raising pay to a minimum of $38,000 a year and providing grants to help schools reach that. He said they’ve also offered additional pathways to help people achieve their teaching certificates quicker.

French said despite the pay raise, it’s still the lowest in the nation. He said the lack of pay makes it a problem getting people into education. He said the efforts to help people get their certifications quicker has helped them fill open positions and keep them fully staffed, as they are able to teach classes but have to use a substitute teacher certificate until they are fully certified. However, he said they have concerns on whether they’ll stay in the profession, even after getting their certificate.

“If they’re feeling frustrations or that it’s stressful and hard for them and it’s not the area or it’s not what they expected, now we’ve expended all these resources and time and effort, and if at the end of year they don’t decide to stay in it, we are gonna have those openings again and there’s not gonna be someone there to fill them,” French said.

French said they are also concerned with the lack of applications they can choose from if those yet to be certified teachers decide to leave. He said there was a time where they could have 20 to 30 applications for an open elementary school position but now they barely get any and have to go out and find people for the role. French said the difficult positions to fill at the school district include special education, math, and science. He said they’ve had some teachers teach other classrooms to fill the teacher shortage.

Katie Brown, Director of Special Services, said retired teachers have helped fill open positions for the special education department, along with a teacher taking one of Missouri’s pathways to get a certification. Highland High School principal Susan Rossmiller said those pathways also help fill spots at the high school as well. Brown said it’s difficult to recruit teachers for special education because there is more paperwork that has to be done for the class, as for every student in the class has different lesson plans and methods of instruction. She said it leads to other teachers stepping in who aren’t as familiar with the role.

“If they haven’t had proper training they are just not as knowledgeable about what it looks like to provide individual specialized instruction to students,” Brown said.

Rossmiller said a lack of interest in education and a small pool to recruit from could have an effect on students.

“If we don’t have enough teachers we won’t be able to offer as many courses, we won’t be able to offer as many classrooms,” Rossmiller said

Rossmiller said another important thing is to support teachers and encourage people to go into the education field. She said a lack of support and encouragement drives away potential educators, and lowers the number of people they can recruit from.

