Pittsfield Future Farmers of America win TikTok contest

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - As the social media app TikTok increases in popularity, some Tri-State high school students are using it to boost their future careers.

Pittsfield Future Farmers of America recently entered a TikTok challenge competition put on by an area farming equipment business. The video starts with F.F.A. president Kyle Bradshaw walking down the halls of Pittsfield High School stating:

“We here at Pittsfield F.F.A. believe in many things...”

Bradshaw’s voice proceeds to list off core values, making sure to mention the business responsible for the contest:

“Big John Deere Tractor! F.F.A. family! Helping the community! Martin Equipment’s dedication to F.F.A.!”

The chapter won first place against seven other chapters across the state for generating the most likes and shares. They were presented with a $1,000 check that will go directly back into Pittsfield F.F.A.

“We’re pretty excited,” said the group’s officer Joseph Thomas. “You know, it’s nice that we can win and take that money. Our plan is to give it back to the community.”

The students said their real reward was discoveries made behind the scenes. Like hidden talents such as voiceover and choreography. And, helping their future careers.

“If you want to market a business you have or help an organization and do things this is going to show you how to do it,” Bradshaw said. “And some good ideas you can use yourself.”

Bradshaw said F.F.A. has had the biggest impact on him throughout his high school career.

“Doing multiple interviews, meeting new people, and helping you get out of your comfort zone,” Bradshaw said.

The ag. students said they hope another opportunity like this arises again next year.

