There may be a few slick spots this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - The very slow moving closed low pressure system that brought us some snow showers is now centered to our east, over the Ohio River Valley. The snow showers we had yesterday continued into the overnight hours. We have minor snow accumulations mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, but there may be some slick spots this morning on the roads. Especially near bridges and overpasses. So using some extra caution this morning will be a good idea. Forcing with this system will be weakening and drier air will slowly arrive from the northwest. This will bring an end to the snow through the morning. We will remain cloudy through the rest of the day. Winds are flowing from the northwest and could gust 20 - 25 mph. Highs in the upper 30s are expected with wind chill values in the 20s to low 30s. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows near 30°. Therefore, there could even be a few slick spots near bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning too.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy before we see a bit of clearing and even some sunshine. However, later in the day some more clouds will start to move back into the area. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer, near 40°.

