‘Tis The Season: Holiday Tournaments continue across Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy High advanced to the Championship game of the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville, Illinois. They defeated O’Fallon in a rematch of last year’s Sectional Semi-Final. QHS girls stay alive in the State Farm Classic and CSE advances in the small school bracket of the same tournament.

The Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament tipped off today. Pittsfield was upset by A-Town, and Macomb picked up a statement win vs Brown County.

