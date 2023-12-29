‘Tis The Season: Holiday Tournaments continue across Illinois

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy High advanced to the Championship game of the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville, Illinois. They defeated O’Fallon in a rematch of last year’s Sectional Semi-Final. QHS girls stay alive in the State Farm Classic and CSE advances in the small school bracket of the same tournament.

The Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament tipped off today. Pittsfield was upset by A-Town, and Macomb picked up a statement win vs Brown County.

