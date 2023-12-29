Winter Weather conditions causes safety hazards for drivers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Winter weather has made roads and bridges across the Tri-States very slippery which has led to several accidents already.

Drivers often get in a hurry and are not paying attention on the road causing a lot of accidents around this time of year.

Winter weather conditions can cause a variety of safety hazards for drivers.

“As soon as it drops to 32 degrees or right in that area with a little bit of mist and rain we had last night it’s going to make icy spots,” said Canton Fire Chief Joe LaCount.

Taking extra precautions when those conditions arrive in the Tri-states can make a big difference.

“So that makes it harder to drive in and as always visibility is lower at times so you got to be more cautious and paying attention to people around you and what’s going on,” said Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Logan Peter.

Officials said during the winter, it’s best to give yourself plenty of driving time to ensure your safety.

“When the temperature drops its best to drop your speed a little and really pay attention to the road conditions ahead of you,” LaCount said.

Bridges and overpasses are also very dangerous during winter weather conditions since icy spots can be difficult for drivers to see.

“Cold air can often get under the roadway there and it causes the moisture on the road to freeze so they’ll freeze before other parts of the roadway will,” Peter said.

“So when you’re on the highway and you come out from underneath an overpass or bridge the roads can change really quickly right there,” LaCount said.

To avoid any accidents you should plan you trips ahead of time and always be sure to check the weather conditions before you leave.

“Give yourself an extra few minutes to get to where you’re going, leave in plenty of time and expect to need to drive slower to where you’re going,” Peter said.

First responders advise drivers to make sure vehicles get regularly serviced and prepped for winter weather conditions before driving to ensure smoother travels.

