Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the Saint Louis Zoo on Friday. (Source: KMOV)
By Meghan McKinzie and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed its first baby orangutan in nine years.

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the zoo on Friday.

According to the zoo, the birth was the result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as Sumatran orangutans are highly endangered due to habitat loss.

Cinta, the baby’s father, came to St. Louis in 2012 from the San Diego Zoo.

Zoo officials said Rubih and the newborn are doing well and bonding in their private maternity area.

“The first couple of months are critical for newborn orangutans,” said Helen Boostrom, a manager at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Rubih is a first-time mother and is doing an excellent job caring and providing for her baby and showing great maternal behaviors.”

The animal care team has not yet been able to determine the sex of the baby.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

428 Maine Street, Quincy.
428 Maine St. owner committed to new business in Quincy
Overnight burglary at the Encore Emporium
Overnight burglary at The Encore Emporium results in missing coin collection worth thousands of dollars
The group was presented with a $1,000 check.
Pittsfield Future Farmers of America win TikTok contest
The new facility will have nine different play areas including a tiny town, an art area and a...
Quincy Children’s Museum to move to a new facility in downtown Quincy

Latest News

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker