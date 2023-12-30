Blessing Express Clinic helps keep the Tri-States healthy

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the rise of respiratory illnesses in the southern United States, the Blessing Express Center is helping keep Quincy healthy.

The Blessing Express Clinic is fighting back against respiratory illnesses for Illinois residents. Low fevers, nausea and sore throats are some of the common symptoms of these illnesses.

The Clinic itself sees a high number of patients a day to keep the Tri-States in good health.

“Just use good sense, stay home when they are sick if at all possible. If they’re not able to stay at home and if they need to go to work wear a mask to protect others.” says Express Clinic Nurse Practitioner Kelly Rife.

“I think it’s good for the community because it’s just another access to care and we make it as simple as possible.”

Appointments are not needed for the clinic. Call-ins are encouraged though to help pre-register patients to make the process as quick and easy as possible.

The express clinic is open to the public and treats patients from flu vaccinations and tetanus shots to physicals.

