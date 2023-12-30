Blessing Express Clinic helps keep the Tri-States healthy

Blessing Express Clinic helps tri states stay healthy from respiratory illnesses.
Blessing Express Clinic helps tri states stay healthy from respiratory illnesses.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the rise of respiratory illnesses in the southern United States, the Blessing Express Center is helping keep Quincy healthy.

The Blessing Express Clinic is fighting back against respiratory illnesses for Illinois residents. Low fevers, nausea and sore throats are some of the common symptoms of these illnesses.

The Clinic itself sees a high number of patients a day to keep the Tri-States in good health.

“Just use good sense, stay home when they are sick if at all possible. If they’re not able to stay at home and if they need to go to work wear a mask to protect others.” says Express Clinic Nurse Practitioner Kelly Rife.

“I think it’s good for the community because it’s just another access to care and we make it as simple as possible.”

Appointments are not needed for the clinic. Call-ins are encouraged though to help pre-register patients to make the process as quick and easy as possible.

The express clinic is open to the public and treats patients from flu vaccinations and tetanus shots to physicals.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

428 Maine Street, Quincy.
428 Maine St. owner committed to new business in Quincy
Overnight burglary at the Encore Emporium
Overnight burglary at The Encore Emporium results in missing coin collection worth thousands of dollars
The group was presented with a $1,000 check.
Pittsfield Future Farmers of America win TikTok contest
The new facility will have nine different play areas including a tiny town, an art area and a...
Quincy Children’s Museum to move to a new facility in downtown Quincy

Latest News

Wakonda State Park in La Grange, Missouri is no different. They have participated in the...
First Day Walk registration open for Wakonda State Park
The local radio community remembers Oliver's legacy
Dennis Oliver’s colleagues reflect on his legacy
We will finally see some sun on Saturday
Clipper system zipping through the area
WGEM News at Ten
Pittsfield Future Farmers of America win TikTok contest