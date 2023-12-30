Dennis Oliver’s colleagues reflect on his legacy

The local radio community remembers Oliver's legacy(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Following the death of long-time local radio host Dennis Oliver, the radio community is reflecting on the legacy he has left behind.

Oliver was in the local radio business for over 40 years and had a hand in what Y101 The Eagle is today.

As a local to the Tri-State area, Dennis’ peers say he had no motive or plan to move to a bigger city. They say his passion for the community was shown by his demeanor and kindness to everyone he met.

“There will never be another Dennis Oliver,” colleague and current Brand Manager and Afternoon Talent for The Eagle, Jeff “Doc” Holliday said. “There was never a more down-to-earth, humble, and kind person than Dennis.”

Holliday, worked with Oliver for several years and he said on or off the air, Oliver was a stranger to no one.

“The Dennis Oliver you heard on the radio, the happy friendly guy, that was Dennis in real life.” Holliday said. “It never changed. It didn’t matter if the microphone was on or not..”

Jeff Dorsey, Oliver’s good friend and co-host for many years said they were like brothers. And when Oliver was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Dorsey was shattered.

“Dennis was the best. We were like brothers. Heck, I was the best man in his wedding and he was my best man in my wedding. When he found out he had Alzheimer’s I think it hit me harder than him. Having had Alzheimer’s in my family, I knew the war and the fight he was about to enter. Was he frustrated with it? Yes, but he never really complained about it, at least not to me. That was D.O. He was the most compassionate, fun-loving guy you would ever want to meet. I don’t think he ever had an enemy in his life. He loved everybody. We both had our moments in our lives where there were highs and there were lows. He was my go-to guy and I was his. I will miss him for that and a million other reasons!” Dorsey shared.

Holliday says after Oliver’s diagnosis and retirement, he spent his remaining years helping others with the disease.

“Instead of just kind of, you know, hiding that, he actually turned that into an effort to try to help the local Alzheimer’s Association,” Holliday said.

Oliver’s personality, kindness, and generosity will be missed by so many.

“If the tri-state area for the past 40 years had a heartbeat, Dennis was the heart,” Holliday said.

The visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. next Friday at the Duker and Haugh funeral home.

A celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. next Saturday at the ambiance in the Ambrosia Ballroom.

Dennis Oliver was 69 years old.

