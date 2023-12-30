A few new stories and businesses in Augusta, Illinois

AUGUSTA, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State author is writing a series of books about his hometown’s history and how its community continues to make the Hancock County village thrive.

Augusta is Latin for magnificent. Dexter Redenius is among many residents who want to make sure their hometown lives up to its name. He jokingly says Augusta’s town motto would be: “Don’t blink or you’ll miss it.” followed by, “Everybody is going to be super friendly to you and welcome you with open arms.”

Back in April, Redenius opened a coffee, bar, and gaming parlor downtown called the 19th Hole. He returned to his roots after years away from college and in a big city.

“19th hole is new waters,” Redenius said. “I got started because I thought, well, if Augusta going to stay operating as a small community, we got the school and stuff, so I think the community really likes having a small business and coffee shop in town.”

A few blocks over, the spirit of entrepreneurship lives on with a longtime resident who is making her candy.

Glory Candy Company owner Patsy Spratt makes an assortment: from peanut butter-dipped fudge to caramel. She said she continues to make innovative investments in her three-year-old business, such as a new machine that will produce and wrap a special candy with a QR code.

“When I was on the town board, my effort was to bring business to Augusta,” Spratt said. “We worked toward that, we did accomplish that at the time. And so that is still in my heart.”

Augusta native Brent Engle believes the persistence of the folks here dates back to a horrific accident a century ago where the railroad viaduct is.

“Residents here rallied around the fact that they say an important need in their community,” Engle said. “And they decided to create what they call The Subway.”

Engle has written two books on his hometown: “A Few Augusta Stories” and “A Few More Augusta Stories.”

He said the collection of stories showcases a hodge podge of the town’s history.

“That’s still happening today with the businesses and residents in town,” Engle said.

Engle said he has more Augusta stories to tell as he writes his third book. He said he hopes to have it finished sometime in 2024.

