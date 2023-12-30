First Day Walk registration open for Wakonda State Park

LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) -More than 1,000 State Parks around the country are participating in a “First Day Hike” to celebrate the new year.

Wakonda State Park in La Grange, Missouri, is no different. They have participated in the “First Day Hike” since last year.

One of their State Park Rangers wanted to bring this event to the Tri-State area.

The hike moves around Jasper Lake Trail within the park.

State Park Ranger, Drake Fohey said this event is popular with their regular patrons.

“It’s just a good way to interact with the public, get to know me, get to now the rangers here, get to know the regular hikers here, everyone just has a good time.” Ranger Fohey said.

The two-mile hike is welcome to anyone. However, you must preregister before Monday. You can find the link to register here.

