Man accused of attempting to kidnap 4-year-old child at Walmart

A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from their family at Walmart. (Source: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say a man is under arrest after an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Walmart in the Lehigh Acres area about an attempted kidnapping.

According to deputies, the man, later identified as Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take a 4-year-old child away from his family while at the store.

Hernandez reportedly grabbed the child’s wrist and forced him to go in his direction before a family member intervened and pulled the child back.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage confirmed the man’s actions.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Authorities responded to Hernandez’s residence within the hour and took him into custody.

Investigators said they found that Hernandez grabbed the child’s wrist, pulled him, and told the boy “Let’s go.” He restrained the child’s movement and directed him to walk with him.

“I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip,” Marceno said.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Hernandez for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

