Quincy has three infill housing projects that are still undergoing construction

QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction is still underway for three projects that will add housing options in Quincy.

Brewhaus Townhomes, a Sunset home facility, and the former Eagle’s Nest Hotel all are under construction.

“I think 2024 after we get through the winter months you’re going to see another uptick in construction, ” said Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.

The Eagle’s Nest Hotel must undergo more renovations before it will be ready.

“Their plan is to open up 84 rooms sometime in May of 2024,” Troup said.

Clearing out the building was a tall order, now the attention turns to the engineering side of things.

“They’re now working on plumbing and some electrical heating and cooling systems in that facility,” Troup said.

Sunset Home hosted a groundbreaking more than a year ago for a new facility.

However, raising the money to build the facility has delayed the construction process.

“The plans look to be solid and with the cost of materials, cost of construction, I think they have some other financing to pull together,” Troup said.

And the planned opening of Brewhaus Townhomes at 8th and Jersey has been pushed back as well.

“The project available to lease for fall this year obviously, construction delays, material delays It’s part of life right now,” said Heidi Holzgrafe, Happel Inc. Realtor.

But at least six units should be available in the first few months of 2024.

“Available early February hopefully we’ll start pre-leasing those in January and then we should have another 14 units available about two to three months after those initial six,” Holzgrafe said.

The mayor said on top of these three projects under construction there will be other developers providing an additional 100 units to the area in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.