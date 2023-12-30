Sports Extra; Tournament championships and more highlights from across the Tri-state

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High wrapped the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville.

The Blue Devils fell to Kahoks 44-39 in the championship game and are now 14-1 on the season.

In the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, the Bombers defeat Abington Avon 37-31 and advance into the semifinals.

Unity finished up the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament taking on Bushnell Prairie City for the championship game.

Sawyer Allen dropped 22 points which helped the mustangs win 53-39.

The Lady Blue Devils were in Bloomington for the State Farm Classic, and it was a nail biter of a game.

Quincy High took Morton into overtime and the game came down to the final seconds, but QHS came up short.

The Lady Blue Devils fall to Morton 42-40.

QHS plays for the third-place game tomorrow, December 30th, at 2 P.M. against Washington.

Brown County and Unity finished up the Lady Tiger Classic, both teams fighting to take home that third place spot.

The game came down to Kenzie Kassing rebounding a missed free throw with less than 3 seconds on the clock to give the Hornets the 59-58 victory.

