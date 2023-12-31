6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023
HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

