On the Come Up: The Lady Hornets start off their season strong despite graduating key players

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Last year Brown County graduated four seniors, leaving a few gaps on their roster.

In the off season, 10 freshmen were added to the team.

Most people assumed this would be a rebuilding year for the Lady Hornets considering what they lost, but so far, Brown County has been off to a great start.

The team is 13-3 on the season and recently finished in third place for the Lady Tiger Classic.

So far Brown County has been able to put pieces together and develop their players.

“I’m grateful that I have a big group of freshmen girl’s coming up that stand their ground, know how to work and get the passes in. I like it, it’s definitely not a rebuilding year, but I’m thankful for a big group of freshmen girls,” said Brown County Junior guard Ashlee Markert.

Freshmen like Kenzie Kassing have been one of those players that Markert described.

Kassing rebounded a missed free throw with 2.6 seconds left in the Lady Tiger Classic and scored the game winning shot to give Brown County the 59-58 win over Unity.

“I just didn’t necessarily think we could get to this point this quickly, so I couldn’t be happier with my young girls. No seniors and they battle, Ashlee and my other two juniors really lead us through the way, not just on the court but they try to guide the young kids,” said head coach Dave Phelps.

There’s plenty of games left to be played before the post season, but if Brown County keeps playing like they do, they should have a promising future.

