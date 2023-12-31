Festival of Lights heads into its last day of display

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people flocked to Moorman-Wavering Park Saturday evening to get their last glimpse of the Festival of Lights in Quincy.

Tri-State residents enjoyed Christmas, tropical, winter and even plant-like displays along the festival route.

Its last day is Sunday, December 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The cost to enter with an up to 8-passenger vehicle is $20.

For more information on the cost of admission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.