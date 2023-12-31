Festival of Lights heads into its last day of display

The last day of the light show will be held Sunday, December 31st from 5pm through 9pm.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people flocked to Moorman-Wavering Park Saturday evening to get their last glimpse of the Festival of Lights in Quincy.

Tri-State residents enjoyed Christmas, tropical, winter and even plant-like displays along the festival route.

Its last day is Sunday, December 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The cost to enter with an up to 8-passenger vehicle is $20.

For more information on the cost of admission, click here.

