Hoop Highlights: Christmas tournaments wrap up while some college tournaments are just beginning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Central Southeastern fought for the State Farm Classic championship game, and it was a battle.

At one point the Lady Panthers trailed Galena 24-8.

After half time they were able to pull it together and get the ball rolling.

Karly Peters led the team with 16 points, Brilyn Lantz had 13 and Lauren Miller dropped 10.

The team came together and pulled off a comeback win defeating Galena 45-40.

The Lady Panthers are now back-to-back small school girl’s State Farm Classic Champions.

Quincy High also competed in the State Farm Classic. The Lady Blue Devils took on Washington in the third-place game.

Jada Brown dropped 31 points in this matchup and that helped QHS secure the 61-53 win over Washington.

Over at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, Camp Point Central and West Hancock battled it out in the third-place game.

Camp Point’s Gavin Blewett scored 17 points and Nick Moore had 11.

Lewis Siegfried led West Hancock with 22 points which helped the Titans capture the 58-46 victory.

John Wood began their New Year’s Classic by taking on McHenery County College.

The final: John Wood- 76 McHenery- 73.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.