Pittsfield FFA members collecting trees for ‘Fishmas’

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Now that Christmas is over, many are probably looking to dispose of your trees.

There’s one group of Tri-State kids that are doing just that for free; in an environmentally friendly way.

On Saturday morning, the Pittsfield Future Farmers of America were up bright and early collecting Pike County residents’ trees. One member said it’s their second year doing of something that started as a conversation.

“We were having talks about burning Christmas trees,” member Liam Bonnett said . “And picking them up and burning them as a joke and we thought, ‘Well, we could actually do something good with this.”’

What they settled on is quite the opposite of burning.

“We take these trees and repurpose them as fishing habitats,” chapter vice president Wyatt McClintock said.

McClintock said they call their project ‘Fishmas’.

In January, they will join biologists from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and deposit the collected trees into Lake Pittsfield.

“Last year we probably had a dozen kids out there,” McClintock said. “Any time [district fisheries biologist] Blake Ruebush with the IDNR comes out, he drives the boat and we put the trees on there and usually two or three kids will go out and a couple of new kids would rotate every time.”

It’s fun for them and a way to serve the community and the ecosystem.

“It’s a good way just to recycle because people already have these Christmas trees and you don’t have to make the habitat,” McClintock said. “It’s already kind of there so you just kind of tie a cinder block on it and it’s just an easy way to get habitat for the lake.”

McClintock said they haven’t set a date yet for this years Fishmas deposit, but it will be sometime in late January.

The group will have another collection day the morning of Saturday January 6.

If you’re a Pike County, Illinois resident and would like to safely dispose of your Christmas trees next week, you can call Wyatt McClintock at 217-491-4027.

Time slots are limited.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.