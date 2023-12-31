A seasonable and dry transition into 2024

QUINCY (WGEM) - A clipper system will slide through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes overnight, leading to northwest winds gusting up to 20 and 25 mph Sunday morning and afternoon. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies on New Year’s Eve, however, there is a chance that scattered flurries fly during the morning and afternoon timeframe. With that said, use caution if you’re taking down outdoor Christmas decorations and lights tomorrow, breezy conditions could become a hazard.

Winds will gradually decrease as Sunday progresses, but mainly cloudy skies will remain. Therefore, daytime highs will hover near average in the mid 30s as wind chills will hold in the mid 20s. By the time you’re heading out to celebrate the New Year, grab a coat - temperatures will drop to near freezing at midnight.

Except for mainly cloudy skies, we'll see a seasonable transition into 2024. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Skies will clear out on Monday, signaling a sunny start to the new year with highs near normal in the mid 30s. A weak cold front will slide through the region midweek, but it will be moisture-starved, so chances for rain and/or snow during the first 5-7 days of the new year look slim.

