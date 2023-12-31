Theatre makes changes to rival streaming service popularity

QUINCY (WGEM) - Operators of a local theatre are making changes to draw customers with the increase of streaming services.

Select screenings, high-quality video, surround sound, tasty snacks, and other factors help keep the theatre feeling alive.

“We really do a lot of Facebook and social media posting. Letting people know that you can come see movies before they are on the streaming service on the big screen. You also get the full surround sound, you get the whole movie theatre experience” says VIP Cinemas assistant General Manager Johannes Holdiman.

Holdiman said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre took a big hit in lost revenue and following the pandemic, people have been more anxious to go back out and enjoy the movie experience.

“Now we have usually thirty to sixty days of a big screen only. They don’t go to streaming right away.” says Holdiman.

“We do a lot to give back to the community and try to get the community involved. We do free movies for the kids in the summer, we try to do different holiday movies for the kids as well. We really try to be family-centered.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.