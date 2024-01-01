Festival of Lights concludes on New Year’s Eve

QUINCY (WGEM) - New Year’s Eve concluded the more than five-week run for Festival of Lights at Moorman-Wavering Park in Quincy.

Scattered flurries on Sunday helped make the final scene as festive as possible for the attraction’s final hours.

Festival of Lights President Eric Dooley said people’s reactions to the light show has brought him the greatest joy.

“An exciting time for us is to watch the kids, you know, from the sunroof of the car and rolling the windows down, and enjoying the display,” Dooley said. “People bringing their pets. It’s always exciting for us to be able to see people coming through the display and enjoying the work.”

Organizers estimate that upwards of 40,000 to 50,000 people turn out to see Festival of Lights each year.

The attraction will return to Moorman-Wavering Park in Quincy on November 28, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.