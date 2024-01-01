The new year will start on a seasonable and dry note, with a midweek cold front

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - New Year’s Day will start with more clouds than sun, but as the day progresses, sunshine will dominate thanks to high pressure settling in from the west.

Expect gradual clearing on New Year's Day thanks to high pressure moving in from the west.

Winds will still come from the northwest at around 5-10 mph, a far cry from 30 mph wind gusts that blew through the area on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re going to take your dog for a run tomorrow, be sure to wear a coat. Daytime highs will be seasonable, but for this time of year, seasonable means highs in the mid 30s.

Wear a coat if you'll take your furry friend on a run tomorrow - daytime highs will hold near normal in the mid 30s.

We’ll see a weak and moisture-starved cold front slide into the region midweek, holding temperatures near normal - a few degrees above freezing on Thursday. A few rain and snow showers may work their way into the region early in the weekend, but as of now, the second week of January looks to be more active in terms of weather compared to the first week of January.

