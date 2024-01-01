Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to a possible bacterial infection.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some powdered baby formula is being pulled from the shelves due to contamination issues.

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of possible bacterial contamination in Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder products.

Manufacturers voluntarily recalled more than 675,000 cans of the formula.

The recall batches include ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and use by date of Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the FDA, the formula tested positive for Cronobacter bacteria, which can cause rare but potentially deadly infections in newborns.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The company says no other Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan. 1 deadline looming for Illinoisans to register assault weapons and attachments
New businesses and stories to tell in Augusta, Illinois
A few new stories and businesses in Augusta, Illinois
Brewhaus Townhomes, a Sunset home facility and the former Eagle’s Nest Hotel all are under...
Quincy has three infill housing projects that are still undergoing construction
Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 30
The local radio community remembers Oliver's legacy
Dennis Oliver’s colleagues reflect on his legacy

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom
New Year’s Eve concluded the more than five-week run for the Festival of Lights at...
Festival of Lights concludes on New Year’s Eve