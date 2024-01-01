Storm develops for next weekend

Models showing different solutions.
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
There are 2 solutions showing up in forecast models for a developing winter storm.
QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure will be dominating the Tri-State area through the first part of the week. We will see some sunshine breakout on Tuesday and a little bit of a southwest wind that will usher in some warmer temperatures. We should see daytime high temperatures on Tuesday top out right around the mid-40s. The rest of the week temperatures are running close to what is normal for this time of year with daytime high temperatures right in the mid to upper 30s. Normal daytime highs for the first week of January are right around 35 degrees. It is possible Friday night into Saturday for some light snow across the region. Two solutions are showing up in forecast models for an upcoming winter storm. There is a southern track solution, and then there is the typical hooking-type solution that rides the system through the region. Either way, there still should be a chance for some snow, If it takes the northern track, we should see light snow and possibly some accumulation heading into this weekend. If it takes, the southern track we will likely see a little bit of light snow flurries.

There still is no significant arctic outbreak in the forecast. The ten-day forecast will take us all the way up to Thursday, the 11th of January and at this time it looks as if we have some fairly typical or seasonable temperatures through that timeframe. If I stretch this temperature forecast out through the 20th of the month, we may see some overnight Lows that drop down into the teens.

