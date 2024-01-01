WGEM.com’s most viewed stories of 2023
Top 5 most viewed
1. Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Stemming from an investigation into the murder of his estranged wife, Timothy Bliefnick, 39 was charged in March with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.
On May 31, after more than four hours of deliberation, an Adams County Jury found Bliefnick guilty of all charges.
On Aug. 11 he was sentenced to natural life in prison.
WGEM’s most engaged story for 2023 was ‘A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial’ following the trial.
2. One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
On March 25, one person died and ten others were injured after a shooting at a house party in Macomb.
On March 27, Macomb Police arrested 23-year-old Donnell D. Williams, 23, of Macomb while investigating the incident.
At his arrest, Williams had a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm.
Williams pleaded not guilty on Apr. 12. His next trial date is Jan. 10.
On March 30, 26-year-old Demond Wilson Jr., of Calumet Park, Illinois, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The state amended the charge to one count of second-degree murder. All other charges are dropped.
Wilson will be sentenced on Jan. 10.. He faces 4 to 20 years in prison.
3. Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
65-year-old Lyle Miller of Madison, Missouri, was arrested July 23 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 88-year-old Betty Hayes.
Earlier that month, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered human remains in a pond on Miller’s property.
Hayes had been missing since Dec. 16, 2021.
On Oct. 5 Miller pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on Jan. 4.
4. Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Former news anchor, Lesley Swick-Van Ness, passed away on April 12 from a sudden illness morning while vacationing with her family.
Lesley was a Tri-state native and started at WGEM as a reporter in 2003.
She became a weekend anchor in 2006 and a weekday evening anchor in 2008. In 2016, she became a recruiter for the company.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, and two sons.
5. Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
A Quincy man who was arrested in April for having sexual contact with a horse was arrested again on July 23 for criminal trespass to a property.
Police said they were dispatched to 5505 North Bottom Road at 1 a.m. for a suspicious person who had been captured on surveillance cameras near a horse barn.
Police reported they found Jack R. Blanke, 39, of Quincy, standing near two horses with his genitals exposed.
In Sept., Judge Robert Adrian dismissed the new trespassing charge in exchange for Blanke pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal damages to a domestic animal.
On Dec. 8 Blanke was sentenced to 8 months in the Department of Corrections.
‘Making a Difference’ top 5 most viewed
1. Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
When lifelong farmer Brett Schrader was confined to a wheelchair following an accident on the farm, around 20 local farmers gathered to harvest Schrader’s crops.
2. Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya
When 17-year-old Kahoka, Missouri, resident Shelbi Slater was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, the Clark County community came together to raise awareness and funds for her medical bills.
3. Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s ‘Birthday Blessings’
In September of 2014, Destiny Klimaszewski was involved in a car crash caused by someone under the influence. The crash killed her husband Corey and son, Parker, who was just one year old.
Klimaszewski set up a wish list on Amazon and asked people to purchase a gift to provide to kids who don’t get a birthday party, so they can celebrate this year, in honor of her husband and son Parker, who would have turned 10 this year.
To distribute those gifts, she partnered with Birthday Blessings, a Missouri non-profit that provides gifts, hygiene products, and “Birthdays in a bag” to more than 1,000 foster kids throughout northeast Missouri.
4. Illini West donkey basketball to raise funds for Le Maire family
After Carthage Middle Schooler Broxton Le Maire suffered a brain injury from in a single-car accident, the community came together to raise money for the family.
In March, all proceeds from the annual Illini West High School’s donkey basketball game went to the Le Maire family.
“We consider our community a family, and it’s wonderful to see how many people show up just to do some great things for good people,” said social studies teacher and event advisor Greg Hoener.
5. Marion County Sheriff’s Office employees buy replacement bike for boy after it was stolen
On June 19, 11-year-old Owen Zook was looking forward to Bike Day at the Calvary Baptist Church school with the other kids when he discovered his bike had been stolen.
After taking the report Marion County Sheriff’s Office employees purchased a new bike and helmet for Owen.
“Five of us deputies went down to Walmart, picked the bike, paid for it, and delivered it to Owen.” Shinn said. “He was kind of shocked at first, but of course, he was thrilled to receive it.”
January
- Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
- Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal
- 2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
- Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
- Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
February
- Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
- Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus
- Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
- Hannibal man arrested after barricading himself in apartment
- Quincy man arrested after a ‘disturbance’ lands another in medically induced coma
March
- Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
- Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
- One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
- Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property
- Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
April
- Quincy Police find 2 deceased males in different apartments
- Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
- Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse
- Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
- Police: Adult in vehicle during fatal crash involving 15-year-old driver
May
- Recent QND graduate dead, one injured after Ralls County crash
- Jury finds Bliefnick guilty on all counts, prosecutors seek life sentence
- Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
- From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
- US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution
June
- Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
- One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
- US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
- State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
- Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois
July
- Monroe County man arrested in Betty Hayes murder
- Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
- Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
- Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Missouri
- ‘We’ll never understand why this happened:’ Jury finds Yohn guilty on all 6 counts
August
- 1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
- PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
- ‘You replaced their mother’s love with emotional scars:’ Timothy Bliefnick sentenced to life in prison
- Four arrested following drug search warrant in Hannibal
- One person shot after fight in rural Plymouth, Illinois
September
- Pritzker signs new Illinois Grocery Store Initiative bill
- Macomb school officials report death of student
- Former Quincy businessman dies, two others seriously injured in Shelby County crash
- Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot
- ‘He deserves every minute:’ Yohn sentenced to 130 years in prison
October
- One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
- Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call
- One dead, one injured after Hannibal crash
- I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
- Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
November
- Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
- Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
- Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old
- ‘Little House on the Prairie’ actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
- McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
December
- ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
- Gov. Pritzker signs 16 bills including lifting nuclear moratorium and streamlining license renewals
- One dead after Knox County crash
- Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
- Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.