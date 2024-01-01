WGEM.com’s most viewed stories of 2023

Top 5 most viewed

Stemming from an investigation into the murder of his estranged wife, Timothy Bliefnick, 39 was charged in March with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

On May 31, after more than four hours of deliberation, an Adams County Jury found Bliefnick guilty of all charges.

On Aug. 11 he was sentenced to natural life in prison.

WGEM’s most engaged story for 2023 was ‘A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial’ following the trial.

On March 25, one person died and ten others were injured after a shooting at a house party in Macomb.

On March 27, Macomb Police arrested 23-year-old Donnell D. Williams, 23, of Macomb while investigating the incident.

At his arrest, Williams had a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm.

Williams pleaded not guilty on Apr. 12. His next trial date is Jan. 10.

On March 30, 26-year-old Demond Wilson Jr., of Calumet Park, Illinois, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The state amended the charge to one count of second-degree murder. All other charges are dropped.

Wilson will be sentenced on Jan. 10.. He faces 4 to 20 years in prison.

65-year-old Lyle Miller of Madison, Missouri, was arrested July 23 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 88-year-old Betty Hayes.

Earlier that month, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered human remains in a pond on Miller’s property.

Hayes had been missing since Dec. 16, 2021.

On Oct. 5 Miller pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on Jan. 4.

Former news anchor, Lesley Swick-Van Ness, passed away on April 12 from a sudden illness morning while vacationing with her family.

Lesley was a Tri-state native and started at WGEM as a reporter in 2003.

She became a weekend anchor in 2006 and a weekday evening anchor in 2008. In 2016, she became a recruiter for the company.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, and two sons.

A Quincy man who was arrested in April for having sexual contact with a horse was arrested again on July 23 for criminal trespass to a property.

Police said they were dispatched to 5505 North Bottom Road at 1 a.m. for a suspicious person who had been captured on surveillance cameras near a horse barn.

Police reported they found Jack R. Blanke, 39, of Quincy, standing near two horses with his genitals exposed.

In Sept., Judge Robert Adrian dismissed the new trespassing charge in exchange for Blanke pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal damages to a domestic animal.

On Dec. 8 Blanke was sentenced to 8 months in the Department of Corrections.

‘Making a Difference’ top 5 most viewed

When lifelong farmer Brett Schrader was confined to a wheelchair following an accident on the farm, around 20 local farmers gathered to harvest Schrader’s crops.

When 17-year-old Kahoka, Missouri, resident Shelbi Slater was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, the Clark County community came together to raise awareness and funds for her medical bills.

In September of 2014, Destiny Klimaszewski was involved in a car crash caused by someone under the influence. The crash killed her husband Corey and son, Parker, who was just one year old.

Klimaszewski set up a wish list on Amazon and asked people to purchase a gift to provide to kids who don’t get a birthday party, so they can celebrate this year, in honor of her husband and son Parker, who would have turned 10 this year.

To distribute those gifts, she partnered with Birthday Blessings, a Missouri non-profit that provides gifts, hygiene products, and “Birthdays in a bag” to more than 1,000 foster kids throughout northeast Missouri.

After Carthage Middle Schooler Broxton Le Maire suffered a brain injury from in a single-car accident, the community came together to raise money for the family.

In March, all proceeds from the annual Illini West High School’s donkey basketball game went to the Le Maire family.

“We consider our community a family, and it’s wonderful to see how many people show up just to do some great things for good people,” said social studies teacher and event advisor Greg Hoener.

On June 19, 11-year-old Owen Zook was looking forward to Bike Day at the Calvary Baptist Church school with the other kids when he discovered his bike had been stolen.

After taking the report Marion County Sheriff’s Office employees purchased a new bike and helmet for Owen.

“Five of us deputies went down to Walmart, picked the bike, paid for it, and delivered it to Owen.” Shinn said. “He was kind of shocked at first, but of course, he was thrilled to receive it.”

January

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson. (WGEM)

February

March

April

Bodies Found (MGN)

May

June

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. (Neil Conway / CC BY 2.0)

July

August

September

October

November

December

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.