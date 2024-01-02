The Blue Devils are ready to bounce back from their first loss of the season

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quinch High lost to Collinsville in the championship round of the Prairie Farms tournament.

That loss is the first on the season for the Blue Devils, but that’s not something they’re going to let get to them.

“Well, that’s the biggest thing, is learning from games like this and we’ve learned through some close games that we’ve had this year. This is a game that we’re going to be able to go back to the drawing board and learn from,” said head coach Andy Douglas, “I mean we have to do a better job of attacking pressure, we have to do a better job of being the aggressors offensively at times, but then executing our offense.”

This isn’t the first time these two teams have met.

Senior Ralph Wires is already ready to play them again, but next time in a game that matters.

“I know were up on them like 3-1, 3-2 something like that and you know it is what it is. They beat us here, but we took them in the playoffs 2 years in a row and we’re just ready to see them again already so, it is what it is,” said Ralph Wires.

The Blue Devils will be back in action Friday, January 5th, at Alleman. Tipoff is at 7 o’clock.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.