Bowling alleys strike a high attendance on New Year’s Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many of you have probably spent the day making your resolutions for 2024, such as spending more time with relatives or exercising.

Many in the Tri-States did both on Monday to kick off the new year.

Tangerine Bowl owner Pam Williams said bowling is a New Year’s tradition for many.

“Holidays are always very busy for us,” Williams said. “New Year’s Eve brings out a lot of the older crowd. And New Year’s Day brings out a lot of the families.”

Cousins Carter Ormond and Chase Young say they look forward to doing this with their relatives yearly.

“We do this every year,” Ormond said.

“But today, we’re here for our aunt’s retirement,” Young said.

Williams said business has been better than ever with hundreds of enthusiastic bowlers.

“The last few days, we’ve had between 350 to 500 bowlers daily,” Williams said.

Williams said bowling remains a seasonal sport.

“The cold weather brings people inside,” Wiliams said. “It’s really good for us. And I expect from now through April, we’ll be really busy.”

Williams said Tangerine Bowl will host its annual Strike Out Breast Cancer event in April.

