Central Southeastern pulls off a huge comeback performance in the State Farm Classic Championship

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WGEM) -There are some comebacks in sports that are unforgettable.

Come backs make sports exciting and in the State Farm Classic Central Southeastern made it an exciting game.

“We knew what we did wrong, so we just had to go out there in the second and fix our mistakes, so we just knew we had to keep playing like that. We knew that we were finally clicking at the end of the second quarter, so we knew that we could be in a good position,” said shooting guard Karly Peters.

The Lady Panthers were in a bind in the first half against Galena.

At one point the team trailed by 16 points.

The course of the game changed after their head coach, Matt Long, encouraged his team.

“It’s just own the way you played the first half and if that’s what you want to represent and that’s who you want to be known as, go out and play like that in the second half. If that’s something different than we need to change the way were going about things this half,” said head coach Matt Long

Coming out of the half, Central Southeastern found their groove and won the game by five points.

This amongst other performances have proven that these girls are fighters, and that experience will help them as the season processes.

“The experience being in those high-level situations definitely helps us stay grounded and stay focused and not to overwhelmed by everything, so I think it helps us a little bit more,” said shooting guard Lauren Miller.

If you missed the highlights from Central Southeaster’s game, you can check them out here.

