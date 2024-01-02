Fire departments see better numbers after ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department’s ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign is coming to an end at midnight. The campaign encourages everyone to keep fire safety in mind, especially around the holidays.

“Since Thanksgiving, we’ve had two structure fires,” said Firefighter Bryan Meyer.

Quincy Fire Department’s ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign wrapped up Monday night and two bulbs were changed from red to white throughout the campaign.

Although Firefighters would like to see that number be zero, Meyer says the amount of structure fires during this campaign is a big drop from what they saw in the past two years.

“Two compared to six and six the previous years, that’s definitely a drastic improvement.”

One of the two fires at 125 North 14th St. It was a vacant building with no utilities, but ine firefighter did have a minor injury.

The other, at 718 Kentucky St., was arson, and there was one arrest.

Meyer says although the campaign is ending, it’s important to continue to practice fire safety.

“We just want to remind everybody again to practice safe heating techniques, a reminder not to overload circuits,” said Meyer.

Meyer says checking your smoke detectors, keeping an eye on heat sources and avoiding the overuse of extension cords can prevent the worst from ever being a reality.

“The best way to prevent fire damage is prevention of the fire in the first place.”

Although the fires that took place during the campaign didn’t displace anyone, Meyer says there are resources available for situations where an occupied home is a total loss.

“The American Red Cross does help out when people are displaced”

Disaster response program manager for the Illinois region of the Red Cross, Amanda Venvertloh, says they are always ready to help a family in need.

“Offen, we will show up to the scene of the fire while the firemen are still there fighting. We will typically be some of the first people that have contact,” said Venvertloh.

The Red Cross supplies families with things like hygiene kits, mental health resources, and, in some cases, financial help.

RELATED: Quincy Firefighters kick off Keep the Wreath Red campaign

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.