Highland Tournament starts off with wins for Canton and Highland

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EWING, Mo. (WGEM) -The start of the year began with the annual Highland Tournament.

Highland girls started the day off taking on Kirksville.

Addy Abell led the team with 19 and Abby lay had 14.

The Lady Cougars took the dub for round one defeating Kirksville 45-24.

The Canton Lady Tigers also took the floor against Macon.

As a team Canton had 17 steals and 12 assists. That helped them get the 64-36 victory over Macomb.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action in the Highland Tournament on Wednesday night.

Canton boys finished the day off taking on Clark County.

Preston Brewer led the team with 23, Kaden Oliver dropped 13 and Zach Sparrow had 11.

The Tigers defeated Clark County 66-53 and will advance in the tournament.

