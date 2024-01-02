Plane catches fire on runway at Japanese airport after collision; passengers reportedly safe

A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding with a plane operated by the Japanese coast guard.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - A passenger plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing.

NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard, which operated the other plane, said its pilot had escaped but five crewmembers are missing.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

NHK TV said the plane was an Airbus A-350 that had flown from Shin Chitose airport, near the city of Sapporo, to Haneda.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the passenger plane and its flight MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

