School safety law in Illinois looks to get officers into building quicker

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new school year will start soon, and you want to make sure they stay safe at school. A new Illinois law that just went into effect looks to assist police with responding to emergencies in schools. The law requires schools to have a plan for police to rapidly enter a school building in the event of an emergency.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said he’s glad the law is in place now, and his department has worked to ensure they can keep schools safe. He said the past year they’ve worked with the schools in Adams County to have lock boxes which have keys to the schools, which deputies can access if they respond to an incident and need to get into the building, that way the principal or superintendent don’t have to come in. It’s also available for the fire department. He said they’ve worked with schools to have an action plan to assist deputies.

“The biggest thing is their plan and their plan also being accessible for the deputies. So every schools gonna be a little bit different but the main thing is that there’s some planning by all the schools as to what’s gonna happen if something did happen,” Grootens said.

He said his deputies have also done extensive training at the schools. He said they’ve trained with staff and students so they know what to do in a situation.

Having a plan laying out the quickest points of entry are in the school helps responding officers.

Investigator Kelsey Miller said she’s apart of a special response unit which is meant to respond to emergency situations at schools and train to know the layout of the building.

She said new hires for the sheriffs department are trained to familiarize themselves with the schools layout to better respond to the school if an emergency happens.

She said schools having a plan for rapid response benefits police.

“All of these deputies and sergeants who are on the special response team, are all, a majority of them are on patrol. So they’re gonna be the ones who are responding initially if something were to come out during school hours, during the day,” Miller said.

She said the extra knowledge of the school’s layout, means police can get the situation much quicker. She said they consistently work with the schools and their plans. They work to provide feedback on the plan, but also take feedback from the school staff too. She said it allows them to find ways to improve it or add to it so they can save lives when the time comes.

Grootens said to help with further safety, they have trained an officer to have a second school resource officer in the county. He hopes to add more so they have one at every school in the county.

