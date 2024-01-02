Slightly warmer today. A little cooler tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is pretty chilly out there this morning with temperatures in the 20s. In fact, frost developed overnight due to clear skies and light winds. So you may need a few extra minutes this morning to pre-start the car or scrape it off. Even though we had clear skies overnight, some upper-level cirrus clouds (at times some thicker cirrus clouds) will filter into the Tri-States today. Overall, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. Return flow with winds out of the southwest has already commenced as an area of high pressure to our south glides a little further east. The southwesterly winds will be sustained around 10 - 15 mph with gusts of 20 - 25 mph. These winds along with some sun will allow for slightly warmer temperatures today. Highs will be near 40°. A weak cold front will slide through the area tonight into early tomorrow morning. This will lead to increasing clouds tonight with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. The front will have little moisture to work with and will pass through quietly. The main impact of this front will be the cooler temperatures it brings in. Therefore, tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the mid 30s and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It looks like we should see some decent sunshine on Thursday, when highs set in the upper 30s.

