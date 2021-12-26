Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Watch
Contact Us
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Coverage
Police & Court
HEALTHBEAT
Making a Difference
National
Politics
Illinois Capitol Bureau
Election Results
Closings
Weather
Map Room
Weather Guide
Weather Radios
Radar
Weather Alerts
Towercams
Road Conditions
River Stages
Closings and Delays
Weather Drawings
Sports
Scoreboard
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Community
Contests
Jobs in the Tri-States
Honor Flight
Golden Apple Award
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Community Reports
Hospital Reports
Programming Schedule
Watch
Streaming Providers
Live Events
WGEM 10.1 NBC
WGEM 10.2 CW
WGEM 10.3 Fox
WGEM 10.4 MeTV
WGEM Radio
105 FM Stream
105 FM Schedule
ESPN 1440 Schedule
Sports Radio Stream
Sports Schedule
Radio Contest Rules
Contact Us
Advertise with WGEM
Careers at WGEM
Gray Television Careers
Request Video Dub
WGEM Apps
Tours at WGEM
Meet the Team
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Previous Newscasts
Keokuk fire department delivers gifts to apartment fire victims
The department came together and delivered gifts to the 14 kids and two 18-year-olds who were displaced from their homes earlier this month.
News
Local movie theatre seeing bigger Christmas Day crowds
News
Christmas Eve dinner service returns to The Patio for first time after ownership change
Weather Forecast
Chance of Rain Headed Our Way
TOP HEADLINES
Weather Forecast
Cold weather on the horizon
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST
|
By
Brian Inman
There will be quite difference in temperatures by the end of the seven day forecast
News
Last-minute shoppers find supplies, but also increased prices
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST
|
By
Clare Edlund
Some shoppers said they were picking up a few more items from their Christmas lists. Some were just making sure they weren’t missing out on a good deal.
News
Vermont Street Methodist Christmas Eve service returns in person
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST
|
By
Shaq Shanks
The church held a family-centric service Friday afternoon, and there will be another service Friday night at 11.
News
Keep an eye on your pets during the holidays
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST
|
By
Rebecca Duffy
Having multiple people at your house for the holidays can increase anxiety in your pet.
Weather Forecast
Christmas temps will be cooler
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
|
By
Brian Inman
We set a new record high temperature mark on Christmas Eve!
News
Grocery stores see more shoppers this Christmas Eve
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST
|
By
Rebecca Duffy
Broadway Street County Market Store Director Tim Newendyke said he saw more people come into the store on Friday than last Christmas Eve, likely due to more people spending the holidays with family in-person.
WGEM Stormtrak Radar
FEATURES
LATEST VIDEO
News
The Patio in Quincy revives tradition of being open on Christmas Eve
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST
News
Quincy stores see most shoppers in a while on Christmas Eve
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST
News
Local churches able to hold in-person services once again
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST
News
Locals crowd grocery stores for last-minute Christmas meal items
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST
MORE NEWS
News
Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
|
By
Associated Press
he highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows.
News
Skeletal human remains found in Branson, police say
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST
|
By
Associated Press
Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson, Missouri.
News
Sheriff urges travelers to use caution, even in fair weather
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST
|
By
Ryan Hill
More crashes tend to happen as people rush to get home or travel for the holidays
National
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST
|
By
JAMES ANDERSON
In what’s become its own wildly popular tradition, the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.
Weather Forecast
Record Warmth For Christmas Eve
Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST
|
By
Whitney Williams
Temperatures are in the 40s, but Hannibal has been at 50. Those temperatures are already warmer than normal daytime highs for this time of year.
News
Nurses work harder during Christmas season, battling COVID-19 and staff shortages
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST
|
By
Charity Bell
Local healthcare professionals said they’re used to providing care 24/7, no matter the day or holiday, but this year is harder and some are experiencing burnout.
News
Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army makes final push towards goal
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST
|
By
Shaq Shanks
You can make a difference in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign right now with just $20.
News
The Pinball Joint comes to downtown Quincy
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST
|
By
Shaq Shanks
A bit of nostalgia, especially for 60s, 70s, and 80s kids, just returned to downtown Quincy.
News
Scotland County Care Center to close
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST
|
By
Charity Bell
The Scotland County Care Center will close, there is just no word from the administrator on when.
News
QU plans to keep in-person classes for the spring semester
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST
|
By
Clare Edlund
QU President Brian McGee said the school plans to keep classes in person as Quincy University’s curriculum is built upon in-person learning.
News
City applies for another grant to develop 6th Street Streetscape
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST
|
By
Clare Edlund
The state has set aside $50 million to help develop public corridors, which is the aim of the businesses along Sixth Street from Maine to Hampshire.
News
8-year-old Hannibal girl brings holiday cheer to the elderly
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST
|
By
Rebecca Duffy
Madi Weatherford delivered more than 500 cards and ornaments to five nursing homes as part of her campaign called Madi’s Kindness Projects.
MORE NEWS
News
PETCO moving locations in Quincy
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST
|
By
Gary Davis
Employees said Thursday they are getting ready to move to a new location on east Broadway Street in the Prairie Trail Shopping Center.
Weather Forecast
Santa may have shed his big red fur coat
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
|
By
Brian Inman
When Santa flies over the Tri-States he won't be needing his cold weather gear.
News
Over 77k new cases of, 318 deaths from COVID-19 reported over last week statewide
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST
|
By
25 News Staff
As of last night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
News
Christmas to look different at local nursing homes
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST
|
By
Ryan Hill
Good news this Christmas if you want to visit loved ones in a nursing home. Pandemic-related rules regarding visiting nursing homes have relaxed.
Weather Forecast
Abnormally Warm Temperatures Arriving
Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST
|
By
Whitney Williams
The high pressure system that was overhead yesterday has moved east of us, leading to those southerly winds. This winds have been transporting warmer air into the Tri-States.
News
Quincy police car stolen, suspect arrested
Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
|
By
Jim Roberts
and
Charity Bell
Quincy Police retrieved a stolen QPD squad car Wednesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Maple Street.
News
Hannibal Nutrition Center still in need of funds to serve meals
Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST
|
By
Rebecca Duffy
Tucker said they have decided to extend the donation deadline because of the grant they received. She said they will continue to collect money throughout the new year.
News
Earned re-entry: Advocates fight to bring back parole in Illinois
Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST
|
By
Mike Miletich
The legislation to reinstate parole gained support from some Democrats in the House and Senate this past session. Sponsors hope they can move the plan forward this spring.
News
Changes coming to Mark Twain Cave tours
Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST
|
By
Rebecca Duffy
Recently, they purchased a truck to transport passengers to Cameron Cave, which is more than a mile away from the visitor’s center.
News
Local plow drivers find other ways to keep busy, make money as warm weather continues
Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST
|
By
Clare Edlund
Plow drivers around Quincy have had to get creative, or rely on their other skills, as the warm weather continues to keep the snow away.