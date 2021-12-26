Keokuk fire department delivers gifts to apartment fire victims

The department came together and delivered gifts to the 14 kids and two 18-year-olds who were displaced from their homes earlier this month.
Firefighters bring five to six gifts to kids on Saturday morning.

The crowds at VIP Cinemas on Saturday afternoon.
Local movie theatre seeing bigger Christmas Day crowds

Christmas Eve dinner service returns to The Patio for first time since ownership change
Awaiting our next system
Chance of Rain Headed Our Way

Cold weather on the horizon

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST
|
By Brian Inman
There will be quite difference in temperatures by the end of the seven day forecast

Last-minute shoppers find supplies, but also increased prices

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST
|
By Clare Edlund
Some shoppers said they were picking up a few more items from their Christmas lists. Some were just making sure they weren’t missing out on a good deal.

Vermont Street Methodist Christmas Eve service returns in person

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST
|
By Shaq Shanks
The church held a family-centric service Friday afternoon, and there will be another service Friday night at 11.

Keep an eye on your pets during the holidays

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST
|
By Rebecca Duffy
Having multiple people at your house for the holidays can increase anxiety in your pet.

Christmas temps will be cooler

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
|
By Brian Inman
We set a new record high temperature mark on Christmas Eve!

Grocery stores see more shoppers this Christmas Eve

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST
|
By Rebecca Duffy
Broadway Street County Market Store Director Tim Newendyke said he saw more people come into the store on Friday than last Christmas Eve, likely due to more people spending the holidays with family in-person.
Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
he highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows.

Skeletal human remains found in Branson, police say

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson, Missouri.

Sheriff urges travelers to use caution, even in fair weather

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
More crashes tend to happen as people rush to get home or travel for the holidays

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST
|
By JAMES ANDERSON
In what’s become its own wildly popular tradition, the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.

Record Warmth For Christmas Eve

Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST
|
By Whitney Williams
Temperatures are in the 40s, but Hannibal has been at 50. Those temperatures are already warmer than normal daytime highs for this time of year.

Nurses work harder during Christmas season, battling COVID-19 and staff shortages

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST
|
By Charity Bell
Local healthcare professionals said they’re used to providing care 24/7, no matter the day or holiday, but this year is harder and some are experiencing burnout.

Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army makes final push towards goal

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST
|
By Shaq Shanks
You can make a difference in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign right now with just $20.

The Pinball Joint comes to downtown Quincy

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST
|
By Shaq Shanks
A bit of nostalgia, especially for 60s, 70s, and 80s kids, just returned to downtown Quincy.

Scotland County Care Center to close

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST
|
By Charity Bell
The Scotland County Care Center will close, there is just no word from the administrator on when.

QU plans to keep in-person classes for the spring semester

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST
|
By Clare Edlund
QU President Brian McGee said the school plans to keep classes in person as Quincy University’s curriculum is built upon in-person learning.

City applies for another grant to develop 6th Street Streetscape

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST
|
By Clare Edlund
The state has set aside $50 million to help develop public corridors, which is the aim of the businesses along Sixth Street from Maine to Hampshire.

8-year-old Hannibal girl brings holiday cheer to the elderly

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST
|
By Rebecca Duffy
Madi Weatherford delivered more than 500 cards and ornaments to five nursing homes as part of her campaign called Madi’s Kindness Projects.

PETCO moving locations in Quincy

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST
|
By Gary Davis
Employees said Thursday they are getting ready to move to a new location on east Broadway Street in the Prairie Trail Shopping Center.

Santa may have shed his big red fur coat

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
|
By Brian Inman
When Santa flies over the Tri-States he won't be needing his cold weather gear.

Over 77k new cases of, 318 deaths from COVID-19 reported over last week statewide

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST
|
By 25 News Staff
As of last night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Christmas to look different at local nursing homes

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Good news this Christmas if you want to visit loved ones in a nursing home. Pandemic-related rules regarding visiting nursing homes have relaxed.

Abnormally Warm Temperatures Arriving

Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST
|
By Whitney Williams
The high pressure system that was overhead yesterday has moved east of us, leading to those southerly winds. This winds have been transporting warmer air into the Tri-States.

Quincy police car stolen, suspect arrested

Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
|
By Jim Roberts and Charity Bell
Quincy Police retrieved a stolen QPD squad car Wednesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Maple Street.

Hannibal Nutrition Center still in need of funds to serve meals

Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST
|
By Rebecca Duffy
Tucker said they have decided to extend the donation deadline because of the grant they received. She said they will continue to collect money throughout the new year.

Earned re-entry: Advocates fight to bring back parole in Illinois

Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST
|
By Mike Miletich
The legislation to reinstate parole gained support from some Democrats in the House and Senate this past session. Sponsors hope they can move the plan forward this spring.

Changes coming to Mark Twain Cave tours

Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST
|
By Rebecca Duffy
Recently, they purchased a truck to transport passengers to Cameron Cave, which is more than a mile away from the visitor’s center.

Local plow drivers find other ways to keep busy, make money as warm weather continues

Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST
|
By Clare Edlund
Plow drivers around Quincy have had to get creative, or rely on their other skills, as the warm weather continues to keep the snow away.