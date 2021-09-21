2021-22 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients

Each week the WGEM SportsCenter crew teams up with Hannibal Regional to present a list of area high school athletes that performed the best. After the online fan vote is added to the votes from the WGEM sports department, a winner is announced each Tuesday on the morning radio show. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding one male and one female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with a $1,000 scholarship.

The 2021-22 weekly winners of the Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!

Week 26: (Feb. 21 - Feb 27) Joshua Talton, Monroe City boys basketball

Week 25: (Feb. 14 - Feb. 20): Collin Arch, Palmyra wrestling

Week 24: (Feb. 7 - Feb 13): Kelly Ladd, Macomb wrestling

Week 23: (Jan. 31 - Feb. 6): Abbey Schreacke, QND girls basketball

Week 22: (Jan. 24 - Jan. 30): Danny Stephens, Southeastern boys basketball

Week 21: (Jan. 17 - Jan. 23): Alexis Ellison, Clark County girls basketball

Week 20: (Jan. 10 - Jan 16): Collin Arch, Palmyra wrestling

Week 19: (Jan. 3 - Jan. 9): Kayden Garrett, QHS wrestling

Week 18: (Dec. 27 - Jan. 2): Caydee Kirkham, Illini West girls basketball

Week 17: (Dec. 13 - Dec. 19): Bradley Longcor, QHS boys basketball

Week 16: (Dec. 6 - Dec 12): Jeremiah Talton, QHS boys basketball

Week 15: (Nov 29 - Dec. 5): Abbey Schreacke, QND girls basketball

Week 14: (Nov. 22 - Nov. 28): Jeremiah Talton, QHS boys basketball

Week 13: (Nov. 15 - Nov. 21): Courtland Watson, Hannibal football

Week 12: (Nov. 8 - Nov. 14): Taylor Wagner, Southeastern volleyball

Week 11: (Nov. 1 - Nov. 7): Amanda Stephens, Southeastern volleyball

Week 10: (Oct. 25 - Oct. 31): Kyle Hays, Monroe City football

Week 9: (Oct. 18 - Oct 24): Max Ryner, Macomb football

Week 8 (Oct. 11 - Oct. 17): Allie Hayden, Clark County softball

Week 7 (Oct. 4 - Oct. 10): Connor Hamm, Macomb boys golf

Week 6 (Sept. 27 - Oct. 3): Blake Arnold, Liberty boys golf

Week 5 (Sept. 20 - Sept. 26): Kenzie Guilfoyle, Canton softball

Week 4 (Sept. 13 - Sept. 19): Laci Novosel, QHS girls golf

Week 3 (Sept. 6 - Sept 12): Miles Sheppard, West Hancock cross country

Week 2 (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5): Amanda Stephens, Southeastern volleyball

Week 1 (Aug. 23 - Aug. 29): Courtland Watson, Hannibal football