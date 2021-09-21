2021-22 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients
Each week the WGEM SportsCenter crew teams up with Hannibal Regional to present a list of area high school athletes that performed the best. After the online fan vote is added to the votes from the WGEM sports department, a winner is announced each Tuesday on the morning radio show. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding one male and one female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with a $1,000 scholarship.
The 2021-22 weekly winners of the Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!
Week 26: (Feb. 21 - Feb 27) Joshua Talton, Monroe City boys basketball
Week 25: (Feb. 14 - Feb. 20): Collin Arch, Palmyra wrestling
Week 24: (Feb. 7 - Feb 13): Kelly Ladd, Macomb wrestling
Week 23: (Jan. 31 - Feb. 6): Abbey Schreacke, QND girls basketball
Week 22: (Jan. 24 - Jan. 30): Danny Stephens, Southeastern boys basketball
Week 21: (Jan. 17 - Jan. 23): Alexis Ellison, Clark County girls basketball
Week 20: (Jan. 10 - Jan 16): Collin Arch, Palmyra wrestling
Week 19: (Jan. 3 - Jan. 9): Kayden Garrett, QHS wrestling
Week 18: (Dec. 27 - Jan. 2): Caydee Kirkham, Illini West girls basketball
Week 17: (Dec. 13 - Dec. 19): Bradley Longcor, QHS boys basketball
Week 16: (Dec. 6 - Dec 12): Jeremiah Talton, QHS boys basketball
Week 15: (Nov 29 - Dec. 5): Abbey Schreacke, QND girls basketball
Week 14: (Nov. 22 - Nov. 28): Jeremiah Talton, QHS boys basketball
Week 13: (Nov. 15 - Nov. 21): Courtland Watson, Hannibal football
Week 12: (Nov. 8 - Nov. 14): Taylor Wagner, Southeastern volleyball
Week 11: (Nov. 1 - Nov. 7): Amanda Stephens, Southeastern volleyball
Week 10: (Oct. 25 - Oct. 31): Kyle Hays, Monroe City football
Week 9: (Oct. 18 - Oct 24): Max Ryner, Macomb football
Week 8 (Oct. 11 - Oct. 17): Allie Hayden, Clark County softball
Week 7 (Oct. 4 - Oct. 10): Connor Hamm, Macomb boys golf
Week 6 (Sept. 27 - Oct. 3): Blake Arnold, Liberty boys golf
Week 5 (Sept. 20 - Sept. 26): Kenzie Guilfoyle, Canton softball
Week 4 (Sept. 13 - Sept. 19): Laci Novosel, QHS girls golf
Week 3 (Sept. 6 - Sept 12): Miles Sheppard, West Hancock cross country
Week 2 (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5): Amanda Stephens, Southeastern volleyball
Week 1 (Aug. 23 - Aug. 29): Courtland Watson, Hannibal football