39th Annual WGEM Bucket Blitz

This is the 39th year for the WGEM Bucket Blitz for The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign.

Please join us to help reach the $40,000 Bucket Blitz goal. Make your donation today and help The Salvation Army assist the less fortunate in our community this holiday season and throughout the coming year.

Quincy

Volunteers will be at the entrance of the Quincy Town Center at 33rd & Broadway from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 through Dec. 7.

They will be standing at the center island at the entrance. People are encouraged to drive up and drop off their donations.

Salvation Army’s “TipTap” is new in 2023 and is an easy way to make a $5, $10, or $20 donation with your credit or debit cards or smartphone.

Donations can also be made by texting DONATEQUINCY to 24365.

Hannibal

A collection will also take place in Hannibal for one day on Friday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 3650 Stardust Dr.

Donations can be made with cash, check, or credit/debit card, and can also be made by texting DONATEHANNIBAL to 24365.

WGEM Bucket Blitz 2023 (WGEM)

