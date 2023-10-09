Coats for Kids

New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau show that the number of children living in poverty in the United States more than doubled in 2022 to 12.4%.

That could mean that many families may be unable to afford a winter coat.

As Tri-State temperatures begin to drop, WGEM, Counseling Associates, and Altrusa International are teaming up for our Coats for Kids collection.

We are asking for your help. Drop off your new or gently used winter coats, gloves, hats, and scarves of all sizes at area Farm & Home Supply stores in Quincy, Hannibal, Pittsfield, Keokuk, and Fort Madison. Items are collected and cleaned to be distributed to those in need.

The Altrusa Coats for Kids Distribution Day is Oct. 28 at the Masonic Temple in Quincy. All children receiving coats must be present. Additional info to come.

Coats and items collected in Hannibal, Pittsfield, Keokuk, and Fort Madison will be distributed in those towns. Specific information on receiving those items will come later.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.