WGEM entered the broadcasting field in 1947 with Quincy’s first commercial FM station. The following year, Quincy Newspapers, Inc. (QNI), purchased Quincy Broadcasting Company to operate WGEM, the Gem City’s second AM station. Click to continue reading WGEM’s history.

News Room (to report breaking news, cancellations, etc.):

217-228-6655

news@wgem.com

Sales /Advertising:

217-228-6627

wgunn@wgem.com

Technical/Engineering:

217-228-6633

bclingingsmith@wgem.com

WGEM.com/Apps

217-228-6658

jroberts@wgem.com

WGEM Radio:

217-228-6644

FAX: (217) 228-6643

gharley@wgem.com

WGEM Main Switchboard

(217) 228-6600

WGEM Toll-Free

(800) 728-6600

WGEM Station Fax

(217) 228-6670

WGEM Street Address

513 Hampshire

Quincy, IL 62301

Mailing Address

513 Hampshire

Quincy, IL 62301

Regular Business Hours

Mon.- Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

WGEM is owned by Gray Television Inc.