Nominate a teacher for a Golden Apple Award

Since 1986, we’ve looked for those who have made a difference in the lives of their students and have made a mark on our community.

Every month during the school year, WGEM News honors an outstanding Tri-States teacher. Does your teacher go the extra mile and inspire others to be better students or teachers?

Each month, WGEM will present one Golden Apple Award.

How do I nominate my teacher?

Fill out the form below (only available during the school year) and answer the six questions listed below. Or, you can drop off your nomination at the WGEM Studios at 513 Hampshire in Quincy, or mail in your nomination.

Please answer the following questions in the entry form:

Describe the teacher’s dedication to his/her job.

How does the teacher demonstrate a willingness to go the “extra mile?”

Are there special events that the teacher conducts during the year? When?

How has the teacher demonstrated compassion for his/her students?

How is the teacher involved with the students outside of the classroom?

Speak from the Heart! Why should this teacher be honored?

Our rules: