National Tom Sawyer Days (WGEM)

The 67th annual National Tom Sawyer Days will be July 1-4 in Hannibal, Missouri. There will be a talent show, fence painting, carnival, games, food and a parade.

Schedule

Saturday, June 25th

10:00 am Mission Able Fence Painting by Hannibal Jaycees at Tanyard Gardens Invite only to compete

Wednesday, June 29th

6:00 pm Youth Mud volleyball tournament by Hannibal Y Men’s at Y Men’s Pavilion

Thursday, June 30th

5:00 pm Carnival Outside Tanyard Gardens $25 wristbands

6:00 pm Youth Mud volleyball tournament by Hannibal; Y men’s at Y men’s Pavilion

Friday, July 1st

12:00 pm Mud Volleyball by Y Men’s at Y Men’s Pavilion

5:00 pm Carnival Outside Tanyard Gardens Reg. Price

6:00 pm Tanyard Gardens opens with Creed Fisher and special guests The American Standard

Saturday, July 2nd

5:30 am Hannibal Cannibal packet pickup and registration at Tom and Huck Statue North St.

6:30 am Hannibal Cannibal rolling start at Tom and Huck Statue North St.

7:00 am Mud Volleyball by Y Men’s at Y Men’s Pavilion

9:00 am Arts and Crafts by Evening Kiwanis at Central Park

9:00 am Horseshoe Tournament qualifying at Ringer Park by Hannibal POPS Club

12:00 pm Frog Jump by Boy Scouts at Tanyard Gardens (Reg. @ 10 am)

12:00 pm Carnival Outside Tanyard Gardens $25 Wristbands Noon-5 pm, 5 pm-Close Reg. Price

12:00 pm Tomboy Sawyer by Missouri Business Women at Hill St. (Reg. @ 11:45 am)

2:00 pm Local, Pee-wee, & Girls Fence Painting by Hannibal Jaycees @ N. Main & Hill St. (Reg. @ 1 pm)

6:00 pm Tanyard Gardens opens with Gabby Barrett with special guest King Calaway

Sunday, July 3rd

7:00 am Mud Volleyball by Y Men’s at Y Men’s Pavilion

9:00 am Arts and Crafts by Evening Kiwanis at Central Park

11:00 am Horseshoe Tournament at Ringer Park by Hannibal POPS Club

12:00 pm Carnival Outside Tanyard Gardens $25 Wristbands Noon-5pm, 5pm-Close Reg. Price

12:00 pm Trike Races by Evening Kiwanis at F&M Bank Broadway parking lot

2:00 pm State, National, Over 30 Fence Painting by Hannibal Jaycees @ N. Main & Hill St. (Reg. @ 1pm)

1:00 pm Cornhole Tournament by Hannibal Jaycees at Tanyard Gardens (Reg. @ noon)

6:00 pm Tanyard Gardens opens with Saving Abel and special guest Avenge the Fallen

Monday, July 4th

9:00 am Arts and Crafts by Evening Kiwanis at Central Park

10:00 am Annual 4th of July Parade begins (Reg. @ 8 am at Save-a-Lot Parking Lot)

12:00 pm Carnival Outside Tanyard Gardens Reg. Price

12:00 pm Tom and Becky announcement at Central Park

1:00 pm Hannibal’s Got Talent by Hannibal Jaycees at Tanyard Gardens (Starts @ 2 pm)

9:30 pm Annual 4th of July Fireworks show at Lover’s Leap by Hannibal’s Fireworks Committee

Tom Sawyer Days carnival and fun (WGEM)

Fence Painting Contest

The fencing painting contest is a three-part event with contestants receiving points for the authenticity of costume, speech and painting quality.

Contests are encouraged to read Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer to put together the most realistic costume.

Local dignitaries, distinguished guests, and previous year’s champions will be judges for the contest. The top three placing paintings in the local, state and national fence painting contest will receive a plaque and a prize.

During the Tom Sawyer Days festival, the National Fence Painting Contest will be held on July 2 starting at 1:00 pm for children ages 5-9, girls and boys ages 10-13 and on July 3 for the state, national and over 30 contest.

The Pee Wee contest will open at 1:00 pm for registration and the contest will be held at 2:00 pm.

The boys and girls contest will open at 2:30 pm for registration and the contest will be held at 3:00 pm.

July 3, at 1:00 pm, will open registration for State, National and over 30 contests. The contest will be held at 2:00 pm.

The contest will be held on North Main and Hill St. in Downtown Hannibal. Registration is available online at hannibaljaycees.org before June 29th.

Fence painting contest held at National Tom Sawyer Days. (WGEM)

Fourth of July Parade

The 67th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days parade will occur on July 4th.

Registration begins at 9 am, and the parade will start at 10 am. The lineup will begin at Save A Lot parking lot at 10th and Broadway. The parade will then travel on to North Main St.

Registration is available online at hannibaljaycees.org or on the morning of the parade. Registration is $10 for the first vehicle and $5 for additional vehicles. The proceeds will be given to the St. Jude Run.

Hannibal’s Got Talent

National Tom Sawyer Day will also host a talent show for anyone with a dance, song, act, or performance. The contestants in the talent show can have a chance to win a prize.

Pre-registration begins June 27 for $5, then June 28 for $10 until the talent show. Hannibal’s Got Talent also asks contestants to bring their music.

The talent show will be held on July 4. Registration will open at 1 pm, and the show will begin at 2 pm in Tanyard Gardens.

You can register at hannibaljaycees.org or call Emma Dooley at 573-406-5093 or Amanda Brown at 573-719-7253 for questions.