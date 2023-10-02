WGEM Fall Harvest (WGEM)

The WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive campaign runs through October and is an important time for Tri-State food pantries. Although the need is always there, the Salvation Army is working to fill their food pantries in Quincy, Keokuk, Fort Madison, and Macomb in preparation for the winter months.

WGEM asks that when you shop for your family, pick up at least one more item for a Tri-State family in need.

Partnering with WGEM are Tri-State Hy-Vee stores in Quincy, Keokuk, Macomb, and Fort Madison and Farm & Home Supply stores in Quincy, Hannibal, Keokuk, Ft. Madison, and Pittsfield.

When shopping at Hy-Vee or Farm & Home Supply stores, you can make a monetary donation at the register, and you may also donate non-perishable food items or household supplies in the designated bins.

Monetary and Food donations can also be dropped off at the Kroc Center at 405 Vermont or at the Emergency Shelter and Family Services Center at 501 Broadway.

Suggested Items to Donate:

Any items that would make a meal...

Boxed Dinners Hamburger/Tuna Helper

Spaghetti & Sauce Boxed Potatoes & Side Dishes

Canned/packaged soups Canned fruits, vegetables, tuna, meats

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Macaroni & Cheese

Also, household supplies are also welcomed! Examples include toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

