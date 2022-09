WGEM Home & Living Show 2023

WGEN Home & Living Show (WGEM)

Dates: March 4-5, 2023

Hours: Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Oakley-Lindsay Center Quincy IL Concert, Event and Convention Center - Oakley Lindsay Center

Business owners and vendors! Make the investment and sign up for space in the WGEM Home & Living Show.

Contact us today at 217-228-6627 or wgunn@wgem.com.